Stafi (FIS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15.34 Million

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One Stafi coin can now be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00003317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stafi has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. Stafi has a market cap of $17.82 million and $15.34 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.23 or 0.00140371 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.52 or 0.00533506 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00016878 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00039820 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00012970 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Stafi Coin Profile

Stafi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stafi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stafi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

