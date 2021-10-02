StakeCubeCoin Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (SCC)

StakeCubeCoin (CURRENCY:SCC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last week, StakeCubeCoin has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. One StakeCubeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC on major exchanges. StakeCubeCoin has a market capitalization of $8.54 million and $37,076.00 worth of StakeCubeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,091.84 or 0.44352817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00056795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00117283 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.54 or 0.00226139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

StakeCubeCoin Profile

SCC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2018. StakeCubeCoin’s total supply is 9,421,290 coins and its circulating supply is 8,548,484 coins. StakeCubeCoin’s official Twitter account is @StockChain_Ltd . StakeCubeCoin’s official website is stakecube.net

According to CryptoCompare, “StockChain is a decentralized digital currency quotation and exchange platform. By leveraging blockchain technology it intends to provide users with data uploaded from other Exchange platforms on a global scale in order to keep an updated database. StockChain will allow their users to perform cross-platform concentrated trading and a reward fund will also be available. StockChain Coin is an Ethereum-based token developed by the StockChain. The SCC token can be used on the platform as a medium of exchange for either buying, rewarding or crowdfunding. Furthermore, in all of the transactions, Stockchain users will be given discounts on any service fee if it's paid with SCC. “

