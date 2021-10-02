Stakinglab (LABX) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 66.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Stakinglab coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 43.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $194.28 and approximately $8.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00020950 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001469 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000111 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

Stakinglab is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.