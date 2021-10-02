Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Increased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,201 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,265,931,000 after buying an additional 6,350,284 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $358,133,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 361.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,588,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $177,613,000 after buying an additional 1,244,108 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $118,319,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SBUX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.96.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $2.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,634,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,871,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.47. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $85.09 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

