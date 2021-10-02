STARSHIP Trading Up 81.1% This Week (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One STARSHIP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000712 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STARSHIP has a market capitalization of $6.40 million and $47,694.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded 81.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00067041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00103606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.15 or 0.00145414 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,483.77 or 0.99850865 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,355.66 or 0.07056419 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002523 BTC.

STARSHIP Profile

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC

Buying and Selling STARSHIP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STARSHIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STARSHIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

