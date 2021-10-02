State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 9,081 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,081 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.23% of Teleflex worth $42,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $46,130,000 after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $455.80.

Teleflex stock opened at $383.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $312.33 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $713.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 12.75%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

