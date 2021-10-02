State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,043 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.18% of Edison International worth $38,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Edison International by 63.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on EIX. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $55.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Edison International has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.