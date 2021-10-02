State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 52,062 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 710,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 52,062 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.11% of Marathon Petroleum worth $42,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 69,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,165,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,544,000 after purchasing an additional 258,351 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 22,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $63.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.09 and a 200 day moving average of $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.18. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

