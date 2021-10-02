State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,344,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,340 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.10% of Schlumberger worth $43,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $30.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.52.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 73.53%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SLB shares. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.35.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

