State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $40.99 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.08% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $40,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $623.98 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $382.68 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $673.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $601.63. The firm has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of 74.37, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total transaction of $1,546,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

