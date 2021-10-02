State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $41.65 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 856,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,812 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.10% of Carrier Global worth $41,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR opened at $52.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.32 and its 200-day moving average is $48.58. The firm has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $30.26 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

