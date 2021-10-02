State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $44.09 Million Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.05% of Crown Castle International worth $44,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,057,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,059,238,000 after acquiring an additional 457,321 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,046,915,000 after buying an additional 3,787,088 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,937,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,571,249,000 after acquiring an additional 492,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Crown Castle International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,679,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,991,000 after purchasing an additional 470,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 23.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,394 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.55.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $173.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.36. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The firm has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

