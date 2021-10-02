State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.13% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $44,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 170.1% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,088,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,113,000 after buying an additional 81,121 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 130,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,741,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWK opened at $174.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.92 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.66.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 34.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

