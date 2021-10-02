State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,845 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.15% of Cerner worth $34,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cerner by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 10,172,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,173,000 after purchasing an additional 914,157 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cerner by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,870,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,957 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Cerner by 27.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,167,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,740,000 after buying an additional 900,030 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Cerner by 5.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,890,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,904,000 after buying an additional 156,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Cerner by 48.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,660,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,262,000 after buying an additional 868,561 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $70.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $67.96 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.62.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CERN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

