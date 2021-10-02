State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,716 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 33,099 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.22% of Akamai Technologies worth $42,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

Shares of AKAM opened at $105.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.42 and a 200 day moving average of $111.76. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $851,842.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,824 shares of company stock worth $2,355,682 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

