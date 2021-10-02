State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 22,558 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 22,558 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.12% of Garmin worth $34,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 5.0% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 275.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 34.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the second quarter worth $10,776,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GRMN. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin to $171.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.04.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $155.11 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $93.74 and a 1 year high of $178.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

