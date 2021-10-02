State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 2,568 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.13% of Generac worth $34,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Generac by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Generac by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.00.

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GNRC opened at $404.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $466.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $426.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.51.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

