State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 31,712 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 684,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,712 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.05% of Truist Financial worth $37,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its stake in Truist Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 32,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC stock opened at $60.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.40. The stock has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFC. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

