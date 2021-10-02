State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 52,179 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 398,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,179 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.31% of FMC worth $43,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,272,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in FMC by 86.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth $1,522,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 4.1% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 69,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FMC. Citigroup decreased their price target on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.27.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $92.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.48. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 1,260 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,954.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

