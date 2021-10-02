State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 5,240 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,107,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.20% of FirstEnergy worth $41,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,440,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265,250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,296,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,263 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 37.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,040,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,772 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 55.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,803,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,243,000 after purchasing an additional 999,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 57.2% during the first quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 2,436,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,236,000 after purchasing an additional 886,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FE shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Shares of FE stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average is $37.31. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

