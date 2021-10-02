State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 991 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.09% of Lululemon Athletica worth $44,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% in the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.32.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $401.37 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $437.32. The company has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 63.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.41.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

