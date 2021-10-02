State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.12% of ResMed worth $42,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 183.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 20,359 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its position in ResMed by 124.0% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in ResMed by 15.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,871,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in ResMed by 9.4% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 26,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. 65.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.67.

NYSE RMD opened at $262.20 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.92 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $280.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 80.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.12, for a total value of $367,467.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,865,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,910 shares of company stock valued at $15,612,206 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

