Stealth (XST) Market Capitalization Tops $3.22 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for $0.0814 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Stealth has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Stealth has a market cap of $3.22 million and $30.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000837 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00027759 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00021964 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

