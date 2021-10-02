Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 109,832 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,637 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,832 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 68.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,436 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 10,333 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $590,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 450,657 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $9,306,000 after purchasing an additional 95,058 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 55.2% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 541,932 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $11,207,000 after acquiring an additional 192,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 20.5% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 236,995 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 40,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.20. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOLD shares. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

