Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 3,811 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

