Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 5,145 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.10% of Murphy USA worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Murphy USA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Murphy USA by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Murphy USA by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA stock opened at $168.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $172.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.40.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.65%.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.