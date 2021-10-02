Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 459.6% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.33. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.34 and a fifty-two week high of $51.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $397.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WTRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

