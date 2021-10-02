Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNW opened at $72.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $69.89 and a 1-year high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNW. KeyCorp downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.85.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

