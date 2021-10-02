Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,652 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,967 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 12.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,030,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,308,000 after buying an additional 110,851 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Regions Financial by 34.7% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 333,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 85,900 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Regions Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 58,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 29.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 23.6% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 207,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 39,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Odeon Capital Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.84.

NYSE:RF opened at $21.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

