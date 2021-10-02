Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,997 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.10% of Cannae worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cannae during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Cannae by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Cannae during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cannae during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Cannae during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNNE opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.64. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.40 million. Cannae had a net margin of 88.62% and a return on equity of 1.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

