Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.83 Million Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,903,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,194,000 after purchasing an additional 19,477 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 43.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,510,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,184,000 after buying an additional 757,855 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,575,000 after buying an additional 107,939 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 355.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,144,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,135,000 after buying an additional 1,673,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,843,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,160,000 after buying an additional 36,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $88.78 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $104.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.16. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

