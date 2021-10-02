Stephens Inc. AR Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,029 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.29% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTXR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 13,584 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 46.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 15,633 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 559.0% during the first quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 142,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 121,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,727,000.

Shares of FTXR stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $35.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.082 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%.

