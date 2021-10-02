Stephens Inc. AR Increases Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 116.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 26.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,060,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,429 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 185.4% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 128,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 83,273 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Albemarle by 20.3% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Albemarle by 3.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 732,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,953,000 after purchasing an additional 21,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $221,693.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,438.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALB. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.81.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $218.89 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.57 and a fifty-two week high of $253.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.34. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

