Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 207.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 67,777 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,319,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,590,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 165,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 113,946 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 18,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 46,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 30,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.34 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average of $32.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.53.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

