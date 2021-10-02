Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 15,918 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,918 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 1.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 3.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 46.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SNY opened at $47.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. Analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

