Stephens Inc. AR Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 31,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,640.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,137,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957,251 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 92.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 31,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 121.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,909,000.

XME stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.00.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

