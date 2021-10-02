Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 626,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,555 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.37% of Cerus worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other Cerus news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

CERS opened at $6.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.87. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 62.92% and a negative net margin of 57.50%. The company had revenue of $31.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

