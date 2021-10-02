Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stock Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,586 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,898 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.12% of Simmons First National worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,041,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,036 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,110,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,940,000 after acquiring an additional 662,742 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth $7,573,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,614,000 after acquiring an additional 156,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter worth $3,961,000. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $15.54 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.18.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Simmons First National had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $194.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

