Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,347 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in VeriSign by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,413,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,353 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in VeriSign by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,277,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $746,193,000 after acquiring an additional 148,824 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,076,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $611,440,000 after purchasing an additional 52,942 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 34.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,711,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $538,955,000 after purchasing an additional 688,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $368,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 600 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total value of $134,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $642,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,412,445. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $206.68 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $234.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 0.79.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

