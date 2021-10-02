Stephens Inc. AR Sells 3,847 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,847 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The Progressive by 49,353.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305,659 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Progressive by 23.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109,230 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in The Progressive by 278.4% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,859,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,046 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $123,175,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 10,826.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 994,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 985,244 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

In other news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total value of $1,371,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,456.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,063 shares of company stock worth $9,460,457. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $90.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.72. The company has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

