Stephens Inc. AR Sells 5,192 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,192 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 22,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $709,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4,882.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,830,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 4,733,162 shares during the period. Finally, HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $1,741,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of IYW stock opened at $102.56 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $72.39 and a 12 month high of $109.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.74.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.