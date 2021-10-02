stETH (STETH) 1-Day Volume Reaches $93,146.00

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. One stETH coin can now be bought for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major exchanges. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

