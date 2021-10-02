Stipend (SPD) Trading 12% Lower Over Last Week

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 45% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Stipend has a market capitalization of $700,474.78 and approximately $7.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for about $0.0549 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stipend has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,907.24 or 1.00073649 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00082809 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $344.75 or 0.00720150 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.48 or 0.00374916 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006085 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.73 or 0.00235492 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00056480 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,754,400 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

