Strategic Global Advisors LLC Acquires 10,682 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,879 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,682 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 197.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

BHP stock opened at $53.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $82.07. The stock has a market cap of $78.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 9.6%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 118.69%.

BHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays cut BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Liberum Capital cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $768.67.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

