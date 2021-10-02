Strategic Global Advisors LLC Acquires 547 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International makes up approximately 1.0% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,572,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTD. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,297.83.

MTD opened at $1,389.87 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $959.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1,626.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,527.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,373.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. The firm had revenue of $924.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total value of $1,857,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total transaction of $91,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

