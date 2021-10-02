Strategic Global Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of A. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 552.0% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $155.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.07. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.81 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.82.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

