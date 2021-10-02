Strategic Global Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,711 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 1.0% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $213.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.70. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.70.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

