Strategic Global Advisors LLC Has $10.54 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,288 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.9% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Capital International Investors lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,555 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,152 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,107,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,501 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,617,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,752 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,812 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $167.13 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $95.09 and a twelve month high of $169.30. The firm has a market cap of $499.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.12 and a 200-day moving average of $156.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

