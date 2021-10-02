Strategic Global Advisors LLC Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,953 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $81.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.69 and its 200-day moving average is $76.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.47.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

