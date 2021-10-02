Strategic Global Advisors LLC Has $3.80 Million Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 702.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,576 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in LKQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LKQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in LKQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in LKQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in LKQ by 15.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.